G7: 'No Summit' groups to protest Saturday

Giardini Naxos
26/05/2017
Giardini Naxos, May 26 - 'No G7' protesters will demonstrate against the Group of Seven summit in Taormina Saturday afternoon, organisers of the protest march said Friday. "There'll be 3,00-3,500 of us and shopkeepers shouldn't be afraid, the tension has been whipped up artificially against us to shift the media attention on the empty part of the protest and not speak about the real issues: the power of the big economies, militarisation, world hunger, the death of migrants," they told a press conference. One of the No G7 leaders, Gianmarco Catalano, said "the black bloc are a media invention" and are in fact "infiltrators from other places, from those who don't want to let the voices from below be heard". On the march's security, he said "there is a protective cordon but we are not policemen, we can't stop the demonstrators."
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ragazzina di 13 anni
muore sotto il treno
di Alessandro Tumino
Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco
di Piero Gaeta
Natuzza, manovre dietro la beatificazione?
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online