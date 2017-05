G7: First ladies overfly Etna, greeted by Gentiloni's wife

Catania, May 26 - The Group of Seven first ladies and Angela Merkel's husband flew from Taormina over Mt Etna in a helicopter before landing in Catania where they were met by Mayor Enzo Bianco and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni's wife Manuela Gentiloni Friday. Melania Trump travelled alone to the Sicilian city for security reasons. Previously Mrs Trump was seen walking through the streets of Taormina with her husband Donald.