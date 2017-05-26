Soccer: Maradona calls Totti 'best I've ever seen'

Rome

Rome, May 26 - Argentina and Napoli legend Diego Maradona has called Roma skipper Francesco Totti "the best I've ever seen". Responding to the all-time great's comment earlier this week, Totti said Friday "now I can hang up my boots". Totti is set to play his last game for Roma against Genoa this weekend but has signalled he may play on somewhere else for a while. Maradona vies with Brazil's Pelé in most polls for soccer's greatest ever player. Totti was speaking as he received a master's degree in sports management from Venice's Ca' Foscari Uuiversity and Verde Sport. "I feel like a fish out of water on this stage, I have nothing to do with this," said the Roma legend. "But thanks for this beautiful diploma, sincerely unexpected." Totti has been tipped for a future management role at Roma. Asked what he would be doing from Monday on, Totti said "I'm going fishing". The academic title was conferred on Totti at the Italian Olympic Committee's (CONI) Hall of Honour.

