PD stretches lead over M5S - poll

Rome, May 26 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) stretched its lead over the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in the latest weekly Ixè poll for State broadcaster RAI. The PD gained 0.7% to 29.3% while the M5S lost 0.5% to 28%, extending the gap at the top of the table to 1.3%. Last week the PD's lead was only 0.1%. On the other side of the fence ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia kept a lead, but a smaller one, over the anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League, at 13% to 12.6%.