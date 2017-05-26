Laura Biagiotti is dead (2)

Rome
26/05/2017
Rome, May 26 - Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti is dead, her daughter Lavinia said via Twitter on Friday. Biagiotti, 73, was admitted to Rome's Sant'Andrea hospital on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest that caused major brain damage. Biagiotti, who began her career in the 1960s, was dubbed "The Queen of Cashmere" by the New York Times for her distinctive soft, loose women's clothes. Later in her career she also developed lines in men's and children's clothing, as well as creating plus-size items for women. She has lived in the Roman countryside of Guidonia since 1980 in the 11th-century Marco Simone castle, which she restored together with her late husband Gianni Cigna, who died in 1996.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ragazzina di 13 anni
muore sotto il treno
di Alessandro Tumino
Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco
di Piero Gaeta
Natuzza, manovre dietro la beatificazione?
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online