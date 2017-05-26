Laura Biagiotti is dead (2)

Rome, May 26 - Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti is dead, her daughter Lavinia said via Twitter on Friday. Biagiotti, 73, was admitted to Rome's Sant'Andrea hospital on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest that caused major brain damage. Biagiotti, who began her career in the 1960s, was dubbed "The Queen of Cashmere" by the New York Times for her distinctive soft, loose women's clothes. Later in her career she also developed lines in men's and children's clothing, as well as creating plus-size items for women. She has lived in the Roman countryside of Guidonia since 1980 in the 11th-century Marco Simone castle, which she restored together with her late husband Gianni Cigna, who died in 1996.