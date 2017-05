G7 will make important statement on terror - Gentiloni

Taormina, May 26 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that the G7 summit will produce "an important statement on terrorism and security" in a video message from Taormina's ancient Greek theatre. "I think the extraordinary history and beauty that surrounds us will give a very important contribution to the G7 leaders and help the international community give responses to citizens," he said. He added that the summit will also address the issues of "climate change, the great migratory flows and world trade".