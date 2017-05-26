G7 leaders set for tough talks in Taormina

Taormina, May 26 - Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations are in the Sicilian town of Taormina for the first day of the G7 summit Friday. The leaders will gather for the traditional 'family photo' at an opening ceremony at the Sicilian resort's ancient Greek theatre early on Friday. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, playing host at his first G7 summit as head of government, said Thursday that the talks will not be "simple", amid differences between the European allies and United States President Donald Trump's administration on several issues, in particular on trade and climate change. The fight against terrorism, migration and ties with Africa are also on the agenda. It is also the first G7 summit for Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron.