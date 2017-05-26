Taormina

G7 leaders set for tough talks in Taormina

Terrorism, migrants, Africa, climate change, trade on agenda

G7 leaders set for tough talks in Taormina

Taormina, May 26 - Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations are in the Sicilian town of Taormina for the first day of the G7 summit Friday. The leaders will gather for the traditional 'family photo' at an opening ceremony at the Sicilian resort's ancient Greek theatre early on Friday. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, playing host at his first G7 summit as head of government, said Thursday that the talks will not be "simple", amid differences between the European allies and United States President Donald Trump's administration on several issues, in particular on trade and climate change. The fight against terrorism, migration and ties with Africa are also on the agenda. It is also the first G7 summit for Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazzina di 13 anni muore sotto il treno

Ragazzina di 13 anni
muore sotto il treno

di Alessandro Tumino

13 enne muore travolta da un treno

13 enne muore travolta da un treno

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Natuzza, manovre dietro la beatificazione?

Natuzza, manovre dietro la beatificazione?

di Marialucia Conistabile

G7, incendio a Taormina

G7, domato l'incendio a Taormina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33