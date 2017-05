Nursery school teachers arrested for mistreating kids (2)

Piacenza, May 25 - Two female nursery school teachers were arrested in Piacenza on suspicion of mistreating kids Thursday. The two Piacenza natives were caught red-handed, police said, thanks to hidden cameras that had recorded weeks of alleged mistreatment. Piacenza Mayor Paolo Dosi said the council was "a civil plaintiff in this affair and we trust in swift and deep as possible action from investigators. He said the case was a "bolt from the blue".