Milan

Man shoots ex-partner in head, attempts suicide

Both fighting for life in Milan

Man shoots ex-partner in head, attempts suicide

Milan, May 25 - A 38-year-old man shot his 35-year-old ex-partner in the head, critically wounding her, at Segrate near Milan Thursday before shooting himself in the head but failing to kill himself instantly. The couple, who were in the process of separating, were taken to Milan hospitals in critical condition - the man to the San Raffaele, and the woman to the Policlinico. They are both fighting for their lives. The man, who has a criminal record, was identified as Ciro Sorrentino and his former partner as Antonietta di Nunno. The couple lived in a town south of Lodi and have four children. Eye witnesses said they saw the couple quarrelling in a car park. They reportedly started pushing each other, and then the man drew his gun and shot his ex in the back of the head as she was turning away. He then shot himself in the temple. The serial number of the gun had been filed off, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

In auto con 5 chili di marijuana, arrestato 22enne messinese

In auto con 5 chili di marijuana, arrestato 22enne messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33