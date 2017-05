G7 menu to include lobsters, tuna and Etna Spritz

Taormina (Catania), May 25 - Sicilian aromas will infuse even the dinner of the G7 Summit in Taormina at the Timeo Hotel, offered by President Sergio Mattarella. The menu is expected to start with a variant of the well-known Etna Spritz, followed by Sicilian starters and a risotto with zucchini flowers, lobsters and wild fennel. Following will be tuna in a quinoa pie with zucchini and orange sauce, topped off with Sicilian deserts including the famed Sicilian 'cannolo'. Barman Alfio Liotta and chef Roberto Toro will be in charge of the food and drinks.