Giro: Dumoulin fends off Nibali, Quintana (3)

Ortisei, May 25 - Dutchman Tom Dumoulin fended off attacks from Italy's Vincenzo Nibali and Colombia's Nairo Quintana on Thursday's 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 137-km leg from Moen to Ortisei featuring five Mountain Grand Prix, and increased his chances of winning this year's 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race. Dumoulin arrived in the same group as Quintana, who is still 31 seconds behind in second, and Nibali, in third place 1'12" behind. The stage was won by Tejay Van Garderen of the USA who beat Spain's Mikel Landa in a sprint finish. Dumoulin is favourite to win Sunday's final time trial in Milan. How they finished today: 1. Tejay Van Garderen (USA) in 3h54'04" (+10 bonus) (av.speed 35.118 km/h) 2. Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) s.t. (06" bonus) 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 08" (04" bonus) 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Jan Hirt (Rce) at 11" 6. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 24" 7. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 34" 8. Bauke Mollema (Neth) s.t. 9. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 1'06" 10. Nairo Quintana (Col) s.t. 11. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) s.t. 12. Adam Yates (GB) at 1'12" 13. Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) s.t. 14. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 1'48" 15. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) in 80h00'48" (after 3,198.8 km, av.speed 39.978 km/h) 2. Nairo Quintana (Col) at 31" 3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 01'12" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 01'36" 5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 01'58" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 02'07" 7. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 03'17" 8. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 05'48" 9. Adam Yates (GB) at 07'06" 10. Bob Jungels (Lux) at 07'34" 11. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 07'59" 12. Maxime Monfort (Bel) at 11'16" 13. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 12'24" 14. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 14'08" 15. Andrey Amador (Crc) at 14'18".