G7 shd raise level of terror fight - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels, May 25 - The Group of Seven summit in Taormina Friday and Saturday should raise the level of the fight against terror, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a NATO summit in Brussels Thursday. "Against the strategy of terror we must take the fight against terrorism to a higher level," he said. "For this reason I will promote tomorrow in Taormina the adoption of a declaration against terrorism and violent extremism". Gentiloni added that "it is in NATO's interest to pursue a long-term strategy with Russia. "We must fulfill the clause of the Warsaw summit (last July) for a periodic and significant dialogue with Moscow". Gentiloni also said that "we support the sharing of spending, Italy remains committed to the implementation of the Defense Investment Pledge (to raise contributions to 2% of GDP by 2024)". He said "we are the fifth-biggest contributor to the NATO budget and the second-biggest in the two main operations in Afghanistan, with almost 1,000 soldiers, and Kosovo, with over 500 soldiers, and other operations".