Brussels

G7 shd raise level of terror fight - Gentiloni (2)

NATO shd pursue dialogue with Russia, meet spending-hike pledge

G7 shd raise level of terror fight - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels, May 25 - The Group of Seven summit in Taormina Friday and Saturday should raise the level of the fight against terror, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a NATO summit in Brussels Thursday. "Against the strategy of terror we must take the fight against terrorism to a higher level," he said. "For this reason I will promote tomorrow in Taormina the adoption of a declaration against terrorism and violent extremism". Gentiloni added that "it is in NATO's interest to pursue a long-term strategy with Russia. "We must fulfill the clause of the Warsaw summit (last July) for a periodic and significant dialogue with Moscow". Gentiloni also said that "we support the sharing of spending, Italy remains committed to the implementation of the Defense Investment Pledge (to raise contributions to 2% of GDP by 2024)". He said "we are the fifth-biggest contributor to the NATO budget and the second-biggest in the two main operations in Afghanistan, with almost 1,000 soldiers, and Kosovo, with over 500 soldiers, and other operations".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

In auto con 5 chili di marijuana, arrestato 22enne messinese

In auto con 5 chili di marijuana, arrestato 22enne messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33