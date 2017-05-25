Italy committed to NATO spending hike - Gentiloni

Brussels, May 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a NATO summit Thursday that "we support the sharing of spending, Italy remains committed to the implementation of the Defense Investment Pledge (to raise contributions to 2% of GDP by 2024)". He said "we are the fifth-biggest contributor to the NATO budget and the second-biggest in the two main operations in Afghanistan, with almost 1,000 soldiers, and Kosovo, with over 500 soldiers, and other operations".