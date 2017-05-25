Turin

Soccer: Mandzukic extends Juve contract to 2020 (2)

'Fundamental element' say Bianconeri

Soccer: Mandzukic extends Juve contract to 2020

Turin, May 25 - Mario Mandzukic on Thursday agreed a one-year extension to his Juventus contract, to 2020, the newly crowned six-time straight Italian champions said on their website. Juve called the 31-year-old Croatian striker "an all-round world-class player, a fundamental element for the future of the team, but also and above all for the Champions League final against Real Madrid" on June 3. Mandzukic said "I'm very proud and happy to continue my adventure with Juventus. "I have given my all for this jersey and I will continue to do so", said the all-action forward, whom fans celebrate for his work rate and tackling back as well as the offensive threat he poses. Mandzukic has played 84 times for Juve since joining them from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, and has scored 23 goals for the Bianconeri.

