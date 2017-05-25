G7 shd raise level of terror fight - Gentiloni

Brussels
25/05/2017
Brussels, May 25 - The Group of Seven summit in Taormina Friday and Saturday should raise the level of the fight against terror, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a NATO summit in Brussels Thursday. "Against the strategy of terror we must take the fight against terrorism to a higher level," he said. "For this reason I will promote tomorrow in Taormina the adoption of a declaration against terrorism and violent extremism".
