Brussels

G7 shd raise level of terror fight - Gentiloni

Will promote Taormina declaration

G7 shd raise level of terror fight - Gentiloni

Brussels, May 25 - The Group of Seven summit in Taormina Friday and Saturday should raise the level of the fight against terror, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a NATO summit in Brussels Thursday. "Against the strategy of terror we must take the fight against terrorism to a higher level," he said. "For this reason I will promote tomorrow in Taormina the adoption of a declaration against terrorism and violent extremism".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

In auto con 5 chili di marijuana, arrestato 22enne messinese

In auto con 5 chili di marijuana, arrestato 22enne messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33