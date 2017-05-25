Ortisei

Giro: Dumoulin fends off Nibali, Quintana

Preserves lead on 18th stage with 5 mountain grand prix

Giro: Dumoulin fends off Nibali, Quintana

Ortisei, May 25 - Dutchman Tom Dumoulin fended off attacks from Italy's Vincenzo Nibali and Colombia's Nairo Quintana on Thursday's 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 137-km leg from Moen to Ortisei featuring five Mountain Grand Prix, and increased his chances of winning this year's 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race. Dumoulin arrived in the same group as Quintana, who is still 31 seconds behind in second, and Nibali, in third place 1'12" behind. The stage was won by Tejay Van Garderen of the USA who beat Spain's Mikel Landa in a sprint finish. Dumoulin is favourite to win Sunday's final time trial in Milan.

