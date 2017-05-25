We combined security and solidarity on migrants - Alfano

Rome
25/05/2017
Rome, May 25 - Italian migrant reception policies have not compromised security, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Africa Day celebrations at the foreign ministry Thursday. "In a global context where zero risk for attacks does not exist, our country has succeeded in reconciling solidarity with security," he said. "All the challenges of our time begin in Africa", he said, citing security, refugee and economic migration. For this reason, Alfano said, "those who want to tackle certain questions are short-sighted if they mean to do so starting from Europe, and it is far-sighted to do so starting from Africa".
