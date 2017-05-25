Fight terror with arms but politics also needed - Gentiloni

Rome, May 25 - Terror should be fought with arms but politics is also needed, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on his arrival at the NATO summit in Brussels Thursday. "Italy is very committed in Iraq" where it is the second-biggest military force behind the US, "but it is important to stress that the approach is not only military, but also political, involving all possible forces to find solutions" to challenges like terrorism, he told journalists. "Terrorism is beaten on the military level but also on the cultural plane," as Italy has stressed for some time, said Gentiloni, stressing that to this end, "unity between both sides of the Atlantic is useful".