Assmann 'no longer director of Mantua's Ducal Palace'

Mantua
25/05/2017
Mantua, May 25 - Peter Assmann said Thursday that his appointment as the director of Mantua's Ducal Palace had been wiped out by a ruling of the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR). "As of today I am no longer director of the Ducal Palace. I have just been informed by the director general of the ministry," he said on the telephone. "My feelings today are not important. What matters is that this situation does not damage the Ducal. Now we just have to wait for the sentence of the Council of State".
