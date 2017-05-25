Rome

They can't stop us winning says Di Maio (2)

Vote Sep 14, a day before MPs qualify for pensions

They can't stop us winning says Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 25 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday a possible deal between ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party on a new German-style electoral law "can't stop us winning" the next general election. "I think they're doing all they can to exclude the M5S from the next elections with an election law that will allow those who lose to continue to hold power, and that is not fair," he said. "We are, on the other hand, prepared to make a serious electoral law with the other parties because we are the country's top political force," said Lower House Deputy Speaker Di Maio, frequently touted as a possible M5S premiership candidate. Di Maio proposed September 14 as a general-election date, "one day before MPs qualify for their pensions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33