TARs shd be changed says Orlando after museum ruling

Rome
25/05/2017
Rome, May 25 - Italy's regional administrative courts (TARs) should be changed after the Lazio TAR annulled five out of 20 appointments at Italy's top museums, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday. "The TARs should be changed, without demonising them but they certainly should be changed by better defining what is the ambit of competence of politics and what is the ambit of competence of an administrative court, which often enters into the merits of choices that should be exclusively the province of politics," said Orlando. Asked if the TARs too often infringed on the political sphere, Orlando replied "Yes".
