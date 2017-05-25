Raggi says will testify if called in Marra case

Rome, May 25 - Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi said Thursday that she is willing to testify at the trial of her former personnel chief Raffaele Marra for alleged corruption. "If and when they call me, I will go because it is a duty and should be respected," Raggi said. Marra, who was arrested in December in relation to the corruption probe, is accused of receiving 370,00 euros from real estate broker Sergio Scarpellini in 2013 to buy a house in Rome's Prati Fiscali area. Scarpellini is also under investigation. Raggi is being probed over the promotion of Marra's brother, Renato, to city tourism chief from his former post of deputy top traffic cop. She has denied wrongdoing and has been backed by Beppe Grillo, the leader of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).