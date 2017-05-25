Rome

Raggi says will testify if called in Marra case

Former personnel chief arrested in corruption probe

Raggi says will testify if called in Marra case

Rome, May 25 - Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi said Thursday that she is willing to testify at the trial of her former personnel chief Raffaele Marra for alleged corruption. "If and when they call me, I will go because it is a duty and should be respected," Raggi said. Marra, who was arrested in December in relation to the corruption probe, is accused of receiving 370,00 euros from real estate broker Sergio Scarpellini in 2013 to buy a house in Rome's Prati Fiscali area. Scarpellini is also under investigation. Raggi is being probed over the promotion of Marra's brother, Renato, to city tourism chief from his former post of deputy top traffic cop. She has denied wrongdoing and has been backed by Beppe Grillo, the leader of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33