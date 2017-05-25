White tiger saved by cops finds home in Rome zoo

Rome, May 25 - A rare Bengal white tiger saved from neglect in southern Italy has found a new home at Rome's Bioparco Zoo. Gladio, an eight-year-old male, was saved from captivity in a cramped and dirty cage, where he was maltreated and malnourished for years, by Carabinieri forestry cops after animal rights groups complained. The animal was treated at the Bioparco where he has completely recovered and today was introduced into an ample new compound visible to the public, next to the one with Sumatra tigers in. Gladio now has 400 square metres to roam in, amid greenery, a pond and lairs. "It's the first time he has touched the ground in a long while," said Bioparco Foundation President Federico Coccìa. "Up till now he has just walked on cement".