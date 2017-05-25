Did well on museums, shd have changed TARs - Renzi (2)

Rome
25/05/2017
Rome, May 25 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday slammed the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR)'s rejection of five out of 20 museum appointments in a Europe-wide tender and said the government should have reformed the TARs. "The fact that the Lazio TAR has annulled our decision deserves institutional respect...but confirms, yet again, that we cannot be a country founded on cavils and appeals," said the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Facebook. "We did not make a mistake in trying to change museums; we made a mistake because we did not try to change the TARs".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online