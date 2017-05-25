Did well on museums, shd have changed TARs - Renzi (2)

Rome, May 25 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday slammed the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR)'s rejection of five out of 20 museum appointments in a Europe-wide tender and said the government should have reformed the TARs. "The fact that the Lazio TAR has annulled our decision deserves institutional respect...but confirms, yet again, that we cannot be a country founded on cavils and appeals," said the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Facebook. "We did not make a mistake in trying to change museums; we made a mistake because we did not try to change the TARs".