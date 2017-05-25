Soccer: Totti confirms Sunday last match for Roma

Rome
25/05/2017
Rome, May 25 - Club legend Francesco Totti confirmed Thursday that Sunday's Serie A match against Genoa will be his last for AS Roma, but he also suggested he is not ready to quit the game. "Roma-Genoa, Sunday May 28, 2017, the last time that I will be able to wear the Roma jersey," Totti wrote on his Facebook page. "I only feel my love for soccer is not going: it's a passion, my passion. It is so deep that I cannot imagine stopping to feed it. Ever. As of Monday I will be ready to start over. I'm ready for a new challenge".
