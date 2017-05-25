Grasso says State must guarantee security

Rome
25/05/2017
Rome, May 25 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has said the State, not individuals, must guarantee security. The former national anti-mafia investigator was commenting in a show by State broadcaster RAI in which a video was shown of individuals, mostly women, buying weapons to defend themselves from criminals. "Security is the State's responsibility," Grasso said. "And the State has the right credentials to guarantee it".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online