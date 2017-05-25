Rome

Grasso says State must guarantee security

Senate Speaker comments on video of people buying weapons

Rome, May 25 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has said the State, not individuals, must guarantee security. The former national anti-mafia investigator was commenting in a show by State broadcaster RAI in which a video was shown of individuals, mostly women, buying weapons to defend themselves from criminals. "Security is the State's responsibility," Grasso said. "And the State has the right credentials to guarantee it".

