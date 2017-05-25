Shopkeepers brace for 'no summit' G7 protest march

Giardini Naxos
25/05/2017
Giardini Naxos, May 25 - Shopkeepers in the small Sicilian coastal town of Giardini Naxos, just south of Taormina where the G7 Summit will be held on Friday and Saturday, are taking action to protect their shopfronts from potential clashes at a G7 protest march scheduled there Saturday afternoon. Shop doors and windows are being boarded up or covered with metal bars for fear of violent clashes and potential damage. The town's mayor has taken measures in light of the protest, including ordering schools and offices closed on Saturday.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online