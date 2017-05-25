Shopkeepers brace for 'no summit' G7 protest march

Giardini Naxos

Giardini Naxos, May 25 - Shopkeepers in the small Sicilian coastal town of Giardini Naxos, just south of Taormina where the G7 Summit will be held on Friday and Saturday, are taking action to protect their shopfronts from potential clashes at a G7 protest march scheduled there Saturday afternoon. Shop doors and windows are being boarded up or covered with metal bars for fear of violent clashes and potential damage. The town's mayor has taken measures in light of the protest, including ordering schools and offices closed on Saturday.

