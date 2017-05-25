Museum directors replaced ad interim - Franceschini

Rome
25/05/2017
(see related) Rome, May 25 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Thursday that the museum directors affected by the Lazio TAR's ruling "will be replaced ad interim". "The sentence has already been published and so the museums are effectively without directors," he added. "These people left everything and the reform was already bringing about great change, but it has been blocked as of today. It is absurd to make distinctions on the candidates' nationality. The director of the National Gallery is Italian, while the British Museum's is German. It's a truly great damage to our image".
