Govt dialogue with EU to protect Veneto banks' savers

Rome
25/05/2017
(see related) Rome, May 25 - The economy ministry said Thursday that the government was in talks with the European authorities to reach a solution on troubled lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca that "guarantees the stability of the two Veneto banks and safeguards savers completely, fully respecting European rules". The ministry released the statement after Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan met the heads of the two banks. The statement stressed that "in terms of liquidity, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have all the necessary public guarantees".
