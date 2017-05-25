Prospect of bail-in looms for Veneto banks (2)

Milan
25/05/2017
Milan, May 25 - The prospect of bail-ins is looming for troubled lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca after European competition officials on Wednesday confirmed demands for greater private involvement in recapitalizations at a meeting. Shareholders in the two medium-sized Veneto-based banks lost their investments last year when they were rescued by State-sponsored, privately-funded bailout fund Atlante. The economy ministry said Thursday that the government was in talks with the European authorities to reach a solution that "guarantees the stability of the two Veneto banks and safeguards savers completely, fully respecting European rules". The ministry released the statement after Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan met the heads of the two banks. The statement stressed that "in terms of liquidity, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have all the necessary public guarantees".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online