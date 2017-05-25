Fashion designer Laura Biagiotti in hospital

Rome, May 25 - Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti was admitted to Rome's Sant'Andrea hospital on Wednesday evening after falling ill at her home in Guidonia, ANSA sources said Thursday. Details on the 74-year-old's condition have not yet been released. Biagiotti, who began her career in the 1960s, was dubbed "The Queen of Cashmere" by the New York Times. She has lived in the Roman countryside of Guidonia since 1980 in the 11th-century Marco Simone castle, which she restored together with her late husband Gianni Cigna, who died in 1996.