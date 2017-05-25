Museum appointments legit, we'll appeal - Franceschini

Rome
25/05/2017
Rome, May 25 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Thursday that the government will appeal against a ruling striking down five of the 20 top museum director appointments put out to an international selection process. "We'll immediately appeal to (top administrative court) the Council of State," he said. "I find it strange that the sentence talks of foreigners, when in reality they are European directors and this contracts with the European Court of Justice and the Council of State".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online