Museum appointments legit, we'll appeal - Franceschini

Rome, May 25 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Thursday that the government will appeal against a ruling striking down five of the 20 top museum director appointments put out to an international selection process. "We'll immediately appeal to (top administrative court) the Council of State," he said. "I find it strange that the sentence talks of foreigners, when in reality they are European directors and this contracts with the European Court of Justice and the Council of State".