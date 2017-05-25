Five top museum appointments struck down by TAR-Franceschini

Rome, May 25 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Thursday that the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) has struck down five of the 20 appointments for top Italian museums that were recently put out to international selection to attract the best possible candidates. "The world has seen Italian museums change in two years and now the Lazio TAR cancels the appointment of 5 directors," Franceschini said via Twitter. "I'm speechless and that's for the best". The minister commented after Il Sole 24 Ore broke the news that five of the appointments has been rejected on the grounds that the court did not consider there to be the necessary conditions to open the selection to international candidates.