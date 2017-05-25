Rome

Big event organizers to 'take part in security effort'

Police chief Gabrielli sends circular letter after Manchester

Big event organizers to 'take part in security effort'

Rome, May 25 - National Police Chief Franco Gabrielli has said that the organizers of major events attracting big crowds must participate in the security effort after this week's terrorist attack in Manchester in a circular letter to prefects and local police heads. The letter said organizes must provide a "stewardship service" as soccer clubs do for matches. The letter said that many "sporting, cultural, musical and entertainment events" with "a high number of people" are scheduled to take place in the summer.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33