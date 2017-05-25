Big event organizers to 'take part in security effort'

Rome, May 25 - National Police Chief Franco Gabrielli has said that the organizers of major events attracting big crowds must participate in the security effort after this week's terrorist attack in Manchester in a circular letter to prefects and local police heads. The letter said organizes must provide a "stewardship service" as soccer clubs do for matches. The letter said that many "sporting, cultural, musical and entertainment events" with "a high number of people" are scheduled to take place in the summer.