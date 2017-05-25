G7: Catania hospital 'anti-terror' tent damaged

Catania
25/05/2017
Catania, May 25 - As yet unknown vandals overnight damaged a tent at Catania's Garibaldi hospital that was erected as part of the security project for this week's G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. The tent, which has been rendered unfit for use for the moment, is designed to host up to 30 patients for biocontainment in relation to the anti-terrorism effort. "It is an extremely serious act by people who are unknown at the moment, as are the motives, and which momentarily halts the biocontainment health activities linked to the G7," the hospital said.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online