Catania

G7: Catania hospital 'anti-terror' tent damaged

Structure designed to host 30 patients for biocontainment

G7: Catania hospital 'anti-terror' tent damaged

Catania, May 25 - As yet unknown vandals overnight damaged a tent at Catania's Garibaldi hospital that was erected as part of the security project for this week's G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. The tent, which has been rendered unfit for use for the moment, is designed to host up to 30 patients for biocontainment in relation to the anti-terrorism effort. "It is an extremely serious act by people who are unknown at the moment, as are the motives, and which momentarily halts the biocontainment health activities linked to the G7," the hospital said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

'Ndrangheta: confiscata società ristorazione a imprenditore

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

Aggredito sacerdote, è grave

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33