G7: Catania hospital 'anti-terror' tent damaged

Catania, May 25 - As yet unknown vandals overnight damaged a tent at Catania's Garibaldi hospital that was erected as part of the security project for this week's G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. The tent, which has been rendered unfit for use for the moment, is designed to host up to 30 patients for biocontainment in relation to the anti-terrorism effort. "It is an extremely serious act by people who are unknown at the moment, as are the motives, and which momentarily halts the biocontainment health activities linked to the G7," the hospital said.