Genoa League wants to 'take record' of migrant beggars

Genoa, May 25 - Edoardo Rixi, the Liguria head of the Northern League party, said Thursday that the right-wing group will have records made of asylum seekers who beg if it wins the upcoming local elections in Genoa. "The immigrants who stand outside shops, doors, traffic lights and roam the streets of Genoa will be taken record of and reported to the prefecture," Rixi said. "Those who beg cannot enjoy the privileges of reception. This will be one of the first measures that the League will apply when we govern the city".