Two young Albanians found dead at disused quarry

La Spezia
25/05/2017
La Spezia, May 25 - Two young Albanian men have been found dead at a disused quarry at Acquasanta, near the Ligurian city of La Spezia, sources said Thursday. According to the initial findings of a coroner, they died at least three days ago. No firearm injuries or cuts were found on the bodies and it is suspected that the pair fell some 40 metres to their deaths from the road above that leads to the famous Cinque Terre area of coastline.
