La Scala ballet season to star Bolle and Zakharova

Milan, May 24 - In the next season at La Scala, seven ballets will be staged including three new productions. The Bolshoi will be hosted as well with 'La Bayadère' and 'The Taming of the Shrew'. The two etoiles of the theater - Roberto Bolle and Svetlana Zakharova - will be dancing together or alone in four of them. The two have in recent days raked in resounding applause with Progetto Haendel. "A mix of classical, neoclassical and contemporary in a balanced season," Frédéric Olivieri said at the presentation. He has recently been named director of the Ballet Corps, a role he had held between 2002 and 2007 and then took up again on an interim basis in October when Mauro Bigonzetti left after only eight months. The opening on December 17 with a preview for youths on December 15 will be 'La Dame aux Camélias' with choreography of John Neumeier and Bolle and Zakharova. Then it will be a ballet with chamber music: Variazioni Goldberg by Bach (with Alexey Botvinov on the piano) with choreography by Heinz Spoerli, which is not a new work but which will be the first time it has been performed as a ballet at La Scala. Another new production and a first in absolute is Mahler 10, created by the Canadian Aszure Barton on the adagio of Mahler's 10th Symphony, which will be performed along with 'Petite Mort' by Jiri Kylian, who is thus bringing his choreography back to Milan, and Ravel's 'Bolero' in Maurice Béjart's version, in which Bolle will be soloist in the first six performances and will be substituted by a woman for the following six.