Camorra youth, 15, 'killed 2 rogue affiliates'

Naples, May 24 - The 15-year-old son of two Camorra bosses killed two affiliates who had gone rogue last summer, police said in arresting the youth Wednesday. The teen, who was not named because of his age, decided the punishment killings of Italian Alessandro Laperuta, 28, and 30-year-old Moroccan Mohamed Nouvo, on June 20, police said. He carried out the murders in a flat in Melito outside Naples. He has been taken into custody on suspicion of double homicide and illegal weapons possession.