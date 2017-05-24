Canazei

Giro: Rolland wins 17th stage, Dumoulin still pink (3)

Lead unchanged over Quintana, 13 secs, and Nibali, 1'12''

Giro: Rolland wins 17th stage, Dumoulin still pink (3)

Canazei, May 24 - France's Pierre Rolland won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia Wednesday while Dutchman Tom Dumoulin kept the leader's pink jersey with an unchanged lead over Nairo Quintana, 31 seconds back, and Vincenzo Nibali, 1 minute 12 seconds behind. Tomorrow could see the lead change hands as it features five Mountain Grand Prix. General classification after the 17th stage, a 219-km leg from Tirano to Canazei in the Dolomites: 1. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) in 76h05'38" (after 3,061.8 km, av.speed 40.237 km/h) 2. Nairo Quintana (Col) at 31" 3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 01'12" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 02'38" 5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 02'40" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 03'05" 7. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 03'49" 8. Bob Jungels (Lux) at 04'35" 9. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 06'20" 10. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 06'33" 11. Adam Yates (Gbr) at 07'00" 12. Maxim Monfort (Bel) at 07'16" 13. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 07'17" 14. Andrey Amador (Crc) at 11'29" 15. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 13'26" How they finished today: 1. Pierre Rolland (Fra) in 5h42'56" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 38.316 km/h) 2. Alberto Rui Costa (Por) at 24" (+06" bonus) 3. Gorka Izagirre (Spa) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Rory Sutherland (Aus) s.t. 5. Matteo Busato (Ita) s.t. 6. Dries Devenyns (Bel) s.t. 7. Felix Grosschartner (Austria) s.t. (+01" bonus) 8. Omar Fraile (Spa) s.t. 9. Michael Woods (Can) s.t. 10. Julien Bernard (Fra) s.t. 11. Julen Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) s.t. 12. Maxime Monfort (Bel) s.t. 37. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 07'54" 40. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) s.t. 42. Nairo Quintana (Col) s.t. photo: Dumoulin

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33