Stasi makes extraordinary appeal to supreme court (2)

Milan, May 24 - Alberto Stasi's lawyers have presented an extraordinary appeal to the supreme Court of Cassation against what is, in theory, a definitive 16-year prison term for murdering his girlfriend Chiara Poggi in the northern town of Garlasco in August 2007. The appeal, signed by Stasi on December 3, talks of an "error" caused by an oversight by the supreme court in a previous appeal for failing to realise that some witnesses had not testified. The case will be discussed on June 27. Earlier this year a probe into a suspected alternative killer of Poggi, 26, was shelved. That probe looked at the possibility that Poggi's killer may have been a friend of her brother's. Stasi's defence team presented DNA evidence allegedly linking the friend to the murder. But a preliminary investigations judge dismissed the team's work as "insubstantial".