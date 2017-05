Priest 'serious' after beating

Reggio Calabria, May 24 - An Italian priest was in a serious condition in hospital after being beaten up by a gang of youths he challenged when they got onto church property, sources said Wednesday. Father Giorgio Costantino suffered head injuries after being pushed to the ground, police said, and is set to have an operation. A local MP, Celeste Costanino (no relation) of the Italian Left party, said he wanted to voice full solidarity with the injured priest "the victim of a brutal beating".