34 bodies recovered from migrant shipwreck

Rome

'Perhaps a dozen' children drowned

Rome, May 24 - The toll from an Italy-bound migrant shipwreck off the Libyan port of Zuara has risen to 34 and could go higher, with several children among those drowned, Coast Guard sources said Wednesday. "Perhaps as many as a dozen children" were killed, rescuers said. Thirty of the 31 bodies have been transferred to the ship Fenix and the remaining one onto the ship Fiorillo, as a search continued in the area. The Coast Guard is coordinating 14 ships across the central Mediterranean where fine weather has helped make migrant traffic "intense", the sources said.

