Trump, pope discussed terror fight (2)

Washington, May 24 - In his first meeting with Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, United States President Donald Trump stressed how the US, the Holy See and the international community can work together to fight terrorism, the White House said Wednesday. Trump renewed a US pledge to fight world hunger, announcing funding for over 300 million euros, in particular for the crises in Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria, the White House said. Trump told Francis and Cardinal Parolin Wednesday that "the US and the Holy See share many fundamental values and seek to work globally to promote human rights, combat human suffering and protect religious freedom," the White House said.