Rome council worker sacked for clock-in cheating

Rome, May 24 - Rome city council has made its first dismissal on the basis of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia's new decree on sacking clock-in cheats. Letizia Beato, a council worker for more than 30 years, was fired after she was found in a bar last month without having clocked out. Beato said she went to the bar for a camomille tea after feeling ill. photo: Madia