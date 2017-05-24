ANSA launches new video news service

Rome, May 24 - ANSA on Wednesday unveiled its new ANSA Video service set to show over 80 videos a day for the TV, web and mobile phones as well as videographics, set for social platforms, live streaming, forums and interviews. Speaking at the Central Graphics Institute, Editor-in-Chief Luigi Contu said "this novelty completes ANSA's transformation into a media company in which text, photos and images constitute the most important flow of information in the service of the country". He said the flow aimed to "inform on top news, general news, politics, entertainment, and sport, adn to accompany all the news that since 1945 ANSA has been supplying to the Italian information system". The flow will also supply in-depth features, interviews, explanatory video-boxes and graphics to illustrate major events. Contu said the new service would provide "certified news also in images". CEO Giuseppe Cerbone said "editorial and technological innovation is one of the critical success factors in the media sector for our partner publishers, for portals, for television stations, for all our public and private customers".