Washington

Trump thanks Italy for terror fight, Libya (2)

Reaffirms transatlantic unity on Russia

Trump thanks Italy for terror fight, Libya (2)

Washington, May 24 - In his meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump "thanked Italy for its contribution to the efforts in the fight against terrorism, specially for its participation in the global anti-ISIS coalition and its active role in Iraq and Afghanistan," the White House said Wednesday. The US president also complimented Italy on its "important diplomatic efforts to end the violence in Libya". In their meetings, the leaders "discussed the alliance between the USA and Italy, and also priorities in the area of cooperation for defence, the fight against terrorism and the efforts to deny terrorists safe havens from Mali to Libya, from Iraq to Afghanistan". They also discussed "the objectives of the G7 summit, where the heads of State and government from the world's strongest economies can forge a consensus on today's most urgent diplomatic and economic issues". Trump also "reaffirmed transatlantic unity in holding Russia responsible for its actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine" and "stressed the importance of convincing Russia to meet its commitments according to the Minsk Accords," the White House said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33