Fire in illegal rubbish site seized by Carabinieri

Foggia, May 24 - A large fire has broken out inside an illegal rubbish site of polluting packaged waste on the outskirts of the city of Foggia in southern Italy. A thick blanket of black smoke is visible throughout the city and is raising concern among local inhabitants. The site was seized by Carabinieri five months ago. Firefighters are on the scene and have been involved in putting out the fire for several hours. The cause is not yet known.