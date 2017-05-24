Manchester attacker 'first link to Libya' - Minniti (2)

Rome
24/05/2017
Rome, May 24 - Manchester terror attacker Salman Abedi is the first terrorism link to Libya given that his father is a Libyan refugee, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Wednesday, saying that "we will reflect on this". Minniti called the attack, which killed at least 22 people, "distressing" and said terror was a "very tough challenge". He said the Manchester attack on an Ariane Grande concert, in which many young people died, showed once again how "multiform" the terror threat was, with "zero predictability".
