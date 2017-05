30 mn seized from 'Ndrangheta brothers

Latina, May 24 - Italian police on Wednesday seized 30 million euros from two brothers linked to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, Vincenzo and Rocco Crupi. The seizures were made in 13 provinces: Latina, Arezzo, Caserta, Crotone, Naples, Padua, Perugia, Reggio Calabria, Rome, Salerno, Torino, Venice and Vibo Valentia.